Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Makes Spectacular Market Debut
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd's IPO saw a high premium as its shares debuted strongly, increasing by nearly 53% on the BSE, and 52.74% on the NSE. Despite a broader stock market decline, Inventurus' market capitalization reached Rs 33,632.63 crore. The IPO was entirely an OFS, intended to boost visibility and provide liquidity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd made a remarkable entrance into the stock market, with its shares soaring by nearly 53% on the BSE on debut day compared to the issue price of Rs 1,329 on Thursday.
The stock opened at Rs 1,856 and peaked at Rs 2,030, before closing at Rs 1,960.25. At the NSE, the shares launched at Rs 1,900 and also peaked at Rs 2,030 by the session's end.
Despite a tumbling broader market, Inventurus' valuation hit Rs 33,632.63 crore. The IPO, which was an entirely offer for sale, emphasizes boosting brand visibility and providing liquidity to shareholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sensetime's Strategic Restructuring for AI 2.0 Era
SenseTime Restructures to Capture Generative AI Boom
Punjab CM Condemns Attack on Akali Leader, Police Praised for Rapid Response
Innovative Water Conservation: Art of Living's 4 R Approach for a Sustainable India
Delhi Excise Policy: High Court Seeks AAP & BRS Leaders' Responses