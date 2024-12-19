Left Menu

Zepto Cafe's Rapid Growth: New CXO Shashank Shekhar Sharma Spearheads Expansion

Zepto Cafe, part of Zepto, elevates Shashank Shekhar Sharma as its new CXO. With plans to expand its footprint and launch a separate app, Zepto Cafe is scaling with over 30,000 orders daily. CEO Aadit Palicha highlights the impressive growth and ambitious expansion plans across key Indian cities in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:53 IST
Zepto Cafe, a growing division of Zepto, is making headlines with the promotion of Shashank Shekhar Sharma to CXO, effective December 2024. Sharma has been instrumental in developing Zepto Cafe from the ground up, leading operations, expansion, and customer experience efforts.

Previously holding the role of Business Head, Sharma will continue to report to President Vinay Dhanani. Under Sharma's leadership, Zepto Cafe has achieved a remarkable 30,000 orders daily, with strong unit economics, as noted by CEO Aadit Palicha.

With rapid scaling and plans for a dedicated app, Zepto Cafe aims to broaden its presence, launching over 100 cafes monthly and projecting a Rs 1,000 crore ARR by next fiscal year. Key expansion cities include Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, with future openings slated for Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

