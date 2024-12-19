Left Menu

Government Boosts Aircraft Manufacturing Amid Supply Chain Challenges

India faces supply chain challenges with 105 aircraft grounded. The government encourages local manufacturing of aircraft to boost the civil aviation market. The pandemic and geopolitical issues exacerbate the situation. Inspections ensure compliance with regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:15 IST
Government Boosts Aircraft Manufacturing Amid Supply Chain Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's aviation industry is grappling with significant supply chain issues, leaving 105 aircraft grounded, according to government reports released on Thursday. The government is actively promoting domestic aircraft manufacturing to mitigate these challenges.

Supply chain disruptions have plagued airlines around the world, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and global geopolitical tensions. The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, stated in the Lok Sabha that aircraft operating in India are regularly inspected for compliance with DGCA standards.

The government is pushing for the development of a local aerospace ecosystem, including aircraft and component manufacturing by both public and private entities. With 822 aircraft operating under the country's Scheduled Air Transport Service, India remains one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024