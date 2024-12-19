Government Boosts Aircraft Manufacturing Amid Supply Chain Challenges

India's aviation industry is grappling with significant supply chain issues, leaving 105 aircraft grounded, according to government reports released on Thursday. The government is actively promoting domestic aircraft manufacturing to mitigate these challenges.

Supply chain disruptions have plagued airlines around the world, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and global geopolitical tensions. The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, stated in the Lok Sabha that aircraft operating in India are regularly inspected for compliance with DGCA standards.

The government is pushing for the development of a local aerospace ecosystem, including aircraft and component manufacturing by both public and private entities. With 822 aircraft operating under the country's Scheduled Air Transport Service, India remains one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets globally.

