Government Boosts Aircraft Manufacturing Amid Supply Chain Challenges
India faces supply chain challenges with 105 aircraft grounded. The government encourages local manufacturing of aircraft to boost the civil aviation market. The pandemic and geopolitical issues exacerbate the situation. Inspections ensure compliance with regulations.
- Country:
- India
India's aviation industry is grappling with significant supply chain issues, leaving 105 aircraft grounded, according to government reports released on Thursday. The government is actively promoting domestic aircraft manufacturing to mitigate these challenges.
Supply chain disruptions have plagued airlines around the world, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and global geopolitical tensions. The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, stated in the Lok Sabha that aircraft operating in India are regularly inspected for compliance with DGCA standards.
The government is pushing for the development of a local aerospace ecosystem, including aircraft and component manufacturing by both public and private entities. With 822 aircraft operating under the country's Scheduled Air Transport Service, India remains one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- supply chain
- aviation
- India
- manufacturing
- aircraft
- government
- economy
- COVID-19
- geopolitical
- DGCA
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Rattle China's Economy as Stocks Slide
India's Aviation Evolution: New Bill to Replace 1934 Aircraft Act
UP Government Forms Committee to Address Farmers' Agitation
Government Reviews Biogenic Methane Targets Amid New Scientific Findings
Punjab Congress Blasts State Government's Lapses in Badal Shooting Incident