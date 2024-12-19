Left Menu

Sanathan Textiles IPO Sees Strong Start

Sanathan Textiles Ltd's IPO was 45% subscribed on its first day, receiving bids for over 56 lakh shares against an offering of 1.26 crore shares. The IPO aims to raise Rs 550 crore, with proceeds intended for debt repayment, subsidiary investment, and general corporate needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:22 IST
Sanathan Textiles IPO Sees Strong Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanathan Textiles Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) experienced a robust start, garnering 45% subscription on its opening day, as reported on Thursday.

Market data from NSE revealed bids for 56,67,016 shares compared to the 1,26,22,950 shares available. Retail individual investors showed strong interest, with a 76% subscription rate, while non-institutional investors accounted for 32%.

The Rs 550-crore IPO consists of a Rs 400 crore fresh issue and Rs 150 crore offer for sale by the promoters, targeting debt repayment, investment in its subsidiary, and other corporate purposes. The offering is managed by Dam Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities and will conclude on December 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024