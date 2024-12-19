Antara Senior Care and Dr. Lal PathLabs Join Forces for Enhanced Diagnostic Services

Antara Senior Care has announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Lal PathLabs, renowned for its diagnostic services, to jointly offer enhanced healthcare solutions for seniors across India. This collaboration strengthens both entities' commitment to providing accessible and accurate healthcare.

The alliance brings together state-of-the-art laboratories with Antara's expansive network of healthcare professionals, focusing on delivering efficient sample collection and diagnostic services. Special diagnostic packages tailored for seniors aim to facilitate early diagnosis, addressing key health parameters through thorough assessments.

Expressing confidence in the partnership, Ishaan Khanna, CEO of Antara Assisted Care Services, highlighted the potential for improved geriatric care through seamless service delivery. Dr. Lal PathLabs' CEO Shankha Banerjee echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the partnership's role in enhancing healthcare outcomes for the elderly. These organizations underscore their dedication to setting new standards in the field.

