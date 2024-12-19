Left Menu

Antara Senior Care and Dr. Lal PathLabs Join Forces for Enhanced Diagnostic Services

Antara Senior Care partners with Dr. Lal PathLabs to improve diagnostic services for seniors in India. This collaboration enhances healthcare accessibility and accuracy, utilizing advanced diagnostic technology. The partnership focuses on geriatric care, providing specialized packages and streamlined processes to offer seniors timely, high-quality healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:24 IST
Antara Senior Care and Dr. Lal PathLabs Join Forces for Enhanced Diagnostic Services
Logo: Dr. Lal PathLabs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Antara Senior Care has announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Lal PathLabs, renowned for its diagnostic services, to jointly offer enhanced healthcare solutions for seniors across India. This collaboration strengthens both entities' commitment to providing accessible and accurate healthcare.

The alliance brings together state-of-the-art laboratories with Antara's expansive network of healthcare professionals, focusing on delivering efficient sample collection and diagnostic services. Special diagnostic packages tailored for seniors aim to facilitate early diagnosis, addressing key health parameters through thorough assessments.

Expressing confidence in the partnership, Ishaan Khanna, CEO of Antara Assisted Care Services, highlighted the potential for improved geriatric care through seamless service delivery. Dr. Lal PathLabs' CEO Shankha Banerjee echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the partnership's role in enhancing healthcare outcomes for the elderly. These organizations underscore their dedication to setting new standards in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024