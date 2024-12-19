Tragedy on the Tracks: Signal Technician's Death Highlights Workforce Shortages
A technician, Giriraj Prasad, died after being hit by a freight train in Jhansi, exposing severe staffing shortages affecting railway safety. Despite safety measures, inadequate staffing leads to overwork and accidents. Unions demand walkie-talkies and stress the critical need for more personnel to prevent fatal incidents.
A technician tragically died after a freight train struck him while on duty in the Jhansi rail division, raising questions about workforce shortages affecting railway safety.
Railway officials confirmed that Giriraj Prasad failed to notice the train while addressing a signal issue, despite precautions being in place at the Babina yard.
Alok Chandra Prakash, of the Indian Railways Signal and Telecom Maintainers Union, emphasized the dire need for more staff as current shortages place undue pressure on workers, causing safety lapses.
