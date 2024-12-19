Antara Senior Care Partners with Dr. Lal PathLabs to Elevate Diagnostic Services for Seniors

In a move aimed at enhancing senior healthcare across India, Antara Senior Care has announced a strategic collaboration with Dr. Lal PathLabs, a leader in diagnostic services. The partnership seeks to offer senior customers a more efficient and reliable diagnostic experience, emphasizing convenience, accuracy, and timely health management.

The alliance will leverage Dr. Lal PathLabs' advanced laboratory capabilities to provide fast, precise test results. Antara will utilize its extensive network of healthcare professionals and service points to optimize the sample collection process, offering streamlined and user-friendly services. Tailored diagnostic packages, like the Varishtha Aarogya Vardaan, are designed to address specific senior health needs, ensuring early detection and comprehensive healthcare assessment.

Ishaan Khanna, CEO of Antara Assisted Care Services, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to improve geriatric care quality in India. Shankha Banerjee, CEO of Dr. Lal PathLabs, echoed this sentiment, noting the partnership's role in advancing healthcare services for the elderly. Both organizations aim to set new benchmarks in senior healthcare, benefiting millions of patients nationwide.

