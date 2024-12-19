Left Menu

Tragic Ferry Accident Claims Lives of Nashik Family

Rakesh Ahire, his wife Harshada, and their son Nidhesh tragically died in a ferry accident off Mumbai's coast. The incident involved a Navy craft and occurred near Karanja while the family visited for asthma treatment. Their last rites took place in their hometown, Pimpalgaon Baswant.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:02 IST
A tragic ferry accident off the Mumbai coast claimed the lives of a family from Nashik district. Rakesh Ahire, his wife Harshada, and their five-year-old son Nidhesh were among the 13 casualties in the unfortunate incident.

The accident occurred after a Navy craft lost control during engine trials and collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' around 4 pm on Wednesday. The ferry, carrying over 100 passengers, was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

The Ahire family was visiting Mumbai for Rakesh's asthma treatment, unaware it would be their last trip. Their bodies were returned to their hometown in Pimpalgaon Baswant for final rites on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

