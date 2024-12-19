Tragic Ferry Accident Claims Lives of Nashik Family
Rakesh Ahire, his wife Harshada, and their son Nidhesh tragically died in a ferry accident off Mumbai's coast. The incident involved a Navy craft and occurred near Karanja while the family visited for asthma treatment. Their last rites took place in their hometown, Pimpalgaon Baswant.
- Country:
- India
A tragic ferry accident off the Mumbai coast claimed the lives of a family from Nashik district. Rakesh Ahire, his wife Harshada, and their five-year-old son Nidhesh were among the 13 casualties in the unfortunate incident.
The accident occurred after a Navy craft lost control during engine trials and collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' around 4 pm on Wednesday. The ferry, carrying over 100 passengers, was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.
The Ahire family was visiting Mumbai for Rakesh's asthma treatment, unaware it would be their last trip. Their bodies were returned to their hometown in Pimpalgaon Baswant for final rites on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ferry
- accident
- Mumbai
- Nashik
- family
- tragedy
- Navy
- Neel Kamal
- Elephanta Island
- asthma
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Tragic Discovery in Delhi: Family Found Dead
Shooting Incident at Golden Temple: Averted Tragedy for SAD Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal
Navy Day 2024: Celebrating the Heroics and Sacrifices of Operation Trident
Tragedy Strikes Sabarimala Pilgrims: Devastating Collision in Aryankavu