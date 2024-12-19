Tragic Ferry Accident Claims Lives of Nashik Family

A tragic ferry accident off the Mumbai coast claimed the lives of a family from Nashik district. Rakesh Ahire, his wife Harshada, and their five-year-old son Nidhesh were among the 13 casualties in the unfortunate incident.

The accident occurred after a Navy craft lost control during engine trials and collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' around 4 pm on Wednesday. The ferry, carrying over 100 passengers, was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

The Ahire family was visiting Mumbai for Rakesh's asthma treatment, unaware it would be their last trip. Their bodies were returned to their hometown in Pimpalgaon Baswant for final rites on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)