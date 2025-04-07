Left Menu

Electrocution Tragedy Shocks Kamrauli Community

A 35-year-old labourer, Raman Tiwari, was electrocuted at a private company in Kamrauli. His family accused the firm of concealing the incident. The police have sent the body for post-mortem, while questions loom over the company's responsibility and transparency in handling the situation.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Kamrauli Police Station area when a 35-year-old labourer, Raman Tiwari, died due to electrocution while at work at a private company. The incident, which occurred Sunday night, has raised concerns about workplace safety and the company's crisis management.

Tiwari's family alleged that the company administration delayed informing them of the tragedy. His uncle, Pravesh Kumar Tiwari, expressed frustration, stating that the family was left in the dark for hours about the incident, only learning the truth after visiting the firm.

Kamrauli Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem. The case has highlighted critical questions regarding the accountability of companies in ensuring their employees' safety and promptly communicating with next of kin in emergencies.

