Kurla Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area has increased to nine. A 22-year-old man, Mehtab Shaikh, died from his injuries, making him the latest victim. The incident involved a BEST electric bus crashing into a crowd, killing seven and injuring 42 on December 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The death toll in last week's bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area has risen to nine. A 22-year-old, Mehtab Shaikh, succumbed to his injuries at Sion Hospital, announced civic officials on Thursday.

The incident occurred when an electric bus, leased by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), veered into a crowd on December 9, claiming the lives of seven and injuring 42 others.

Earlier, a 55-year-old man succumbed to his injuries from the crash. The accident also resulted in damage to several vehicles, heightening concerns over safety in the city's transport system.

