Myanmar's Catastrophic Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amid Civil Strife

The death toll in Myanmar after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,085 with 4,715 injured. Humanitarian efforts face challenges due to damaged infrastructure and ongoing civil conflict. A temporary ceasefire has been declared by the military amidst fears it could impede aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has dealt a heavy blow to Myanmar, with the death toll now at 3,085. The disaster struck near Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and hampering rescue efforts.

Humanitarian aid is desperately needed as thousands are left homeless and healthcare facilities have been severely damaged. Amidst the chaos, nearly 20 million people require assistance, and a temporary ceasefire has been declared to facilitate aid distribution.

Although the military has promised to hold off military operations, tensions remain high, particularly in regions like Kachin, where conflict is ongoing. The earthquake worsens an already bleak humanitarian scenario following the military's 2021 power seizure.

