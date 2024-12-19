Robust Growth Amid Political Shifts: U.S. Economy on the Rise
The U.S. economy experienced a 3.1% growth rate in the third quarter, driven by consumer spending and export increases. Despite steady growth, voters, concerned with inflation, opted for a change in leadership. The Fed has responded to inflation with rate hikes, adjusting cautiously as trends improve.
The American economy recorded a strong 3.1% annual growth rate from July to September, primarily driven by consumer spending and a rise in exports, according to a revised governmental estimate. This indicates an acceleration from the preceding quarter's 3% growth.
Despite the robust growth figures, American voters expressed dissatisfaction over persistent high prices, electing Donald Trump with Republican control in Congress. This took place in the environment of a healthy economy, with low unemployment rates and moderated inflation.
The Federal Reserve has responded with interest rate adjustments to address inflation, showing cautious optimism by cutting its benchmark rate after containing the inflation from its previous peaks. The Commerce Department will release the next GDP estimates in January.
