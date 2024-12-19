Tata Motors Secures New Electric Bus Order in Bengaluru

Tata Motors has announced that it has secured an additional order for 148 electric buses from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This new order builds on a previous agreement for 921 electric buses, most of which have been successfully delivered.

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, will oversee the supply, operation, and maintenance of the Tata Starbus EV 12-metre low-floor electric buses for the next 12 years.

The company's ongoing efforts are part of a broader initiative to promote sustainable urban transport solutions, aligning with environmental goals and improving public transport in Bengaluru.

