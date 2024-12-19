Left Menu

Tata Motors Secures New Electric Bus Order in Bengaluru

Tata Motors has received an additional order for 148 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This order supplements a previous one for 921 electric buses, most of which have already been delivered. TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd will manage supply, operations, and maintenance for 12 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:09 IST
Tata Motors Secures New Electric Bus Order in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has announced that it has secured an additional order for 148 electric buses from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This new order builds on a previous agreement for 921 electric buses, most of which have been successfully delivered.

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, will oversee the supply, operation, and maintenance of the Tata Starbus EV 12-metre low-floor electric buses for the next 12 years.

The company's ongoing efforts are part of a broader initiative to promote sustainable urban transport solutions, aligning with environmental goals and improving public transport in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024