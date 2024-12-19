Tata Motors Secures New Electric Bus Order in Bengaluru
Tata Motors has received an additional order for 148 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This order supplements a previous one for 921 electric buses, most of which have already been delivered. TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd will manage supply, operations, and maintenance for 12 years.
- Country:
- India
Tata Motors has announced that it has secured an additional order for 148 electric buses from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This new order builds on a previous agreement for 921 electric buses, most of which have been successfully delivered.
TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, will oversee the supply, operation, and maintenance of the Tata Starbus EV 12-metre low-floor electric buses for the next 12 years.
The company's ongoing efforts are part of a broader initiative to promote sustainable urban transport solutions, aligning with environmental goals and improving public transport in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mixed Reactions to Manipur's Public Transport Resumption
Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050
Celebrating the Intersection of History and Futurism at Heritage Transport Museum
Transport DG Adv James Mlawu Resigns to Pursue New Opportunities
IDB Approves $25M Program to Enhance Air Transport Safety and Connectivity in Suriname