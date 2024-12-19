IMF's Crucial $1.1 Billion Aid to Ukraine Under Scrutiny

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is slated to convene on Friday to decide on approving a $1.1 billion disbursement to Ukraine. This is under the IMF's substantial $15.6 billion loan initiative directed towards the war-torn nation, according to IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack.

During a regular briefing, Kozack outlined that this fifth disbursement forms an essential part of the sixth review within the four-year loan agreement with Ukraine. The anticipated approval would raise Ukraine's total received aid to $9.8 billion.

Looking forward, about $2.7 billion remains available from the loan for further dispersal, potentially allocated in 2025, continuing to assist Ukraine's economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)