INS Tushil: India's Maritime Marvel Sets Sail.

INS Tushil, a sophisticated missile frigate built in Russia, has commenced its voyage to India, marking a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities. Commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it boasts advanced technologies harmonized by Russian and Indian efforts.

The frigate is set to traverse multiple seas, participating in joint exercises aimed at consolidating India's maritime partnerships. These exercises with various foreign navies will fortify India's maritime alliance, particularly in the increasingly pivotal Indian Ocean.

This vessel forms part of a major defense deal, underscoring India's commitment to regional security. As INS Tushil makes its maiden journey, it symbolizes the deepening of Indo-Russian defense ties and the Indian Navy's strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)