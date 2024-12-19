Left Menu

INS Tushil: India's Maritime Marvel Sets Sail.

INS Tushil, a cutting-edge guided missile frigate constructed under a Russia-India collaboration, embarks on its maiden journey from Kaliningrad to India. This 3900-tonne warship is designed to enhance the Indian Navy’s capabilities and strengthen maritime cooperation with several international navies during its voyage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:45 IST
INS Tushil: India's Maritime Marvel Sets Sail.
  • Country:
  • India

INS Tushil, a sophisticated missile frigate built in Russia, has commenced its voyage to India, marking a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities. Commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it boasts advanced technologies harmonized by Russian and Indian efforts.

The frigate is set to traverse multiple seas, participating in joint exercises aimed at consolidating India's maritime partnerships. These exercises with various foreign navies will fortify India's maritime alliance, particularly in the increasingly pivotal Indian Ocean.

This vessel forms part of a major defense deal, underscoring India's commitment to regional security. As INS Tushil makes its maiden journey, it symbolizes the deepening of Indo-Russian defense ties and the Indian Navy's strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024