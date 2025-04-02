Strategic Deployment: B-2 Bombers Enhance US Presence in the Indian Ocean

In a significant display of military prowess, satellite images reviewed by The Associated Press show the strategic positioning of at least six nuclear-capable B-2 bombers at Camp Thunder Bay on Diego Garcia. This move aligns with the United States' ongoing airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels, further marking the escalating tensions in the region.

The presence of the B-2 bombers coincides with mounting pressure between Iran and the US, particularly concerning Iran's advancing nuclear program. The B-2, known for its capability to strike underground targets, is pivotal in potentially addressing Iran's nuclear sites, thus contributing to the ever-growing strain in US-Iran relations.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues in Gaza, one-third of the US B-2 fleet is now forward deployed to Diego Garcia. This deployment signals the US's readiness to respond to regional crises and maintain a strategic advantage in both Yemen and Iran, underscoring the broader geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)