Naval Commanders' Conference: India's Strategic Move in the Indian Ocean

The Indian Navy is hosting the Naval Commanders' Conference in two phases, starting in Karwar. The event aims to bolster India's role as a key security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, focusing on strategic, operational, and administrative issues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate new maritime initiatives.

The Indian Navy is set to host the first phase of its biannual Naval Commanders' Conference at the strategically important Karwar base in Karnataka. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar, reinforcing India's commitment to regional security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

The conference aims to underscore India's role as a preferred security partner in the region and will feature discussions on strategic, operational, and administrative matters. Project 'Seabird' will see advancements, as Defence Minister Singh plans to unveil multiple maritime infrastructures and assess the Navy's operational readiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Global South, announced in Mauritius, emphasizes growth and security under the initiative 'MAHASAGAR.' This event marks a significant step towards that goal, highlighting India's diplomatic and military efforts in countering influence in the region, particularly from China.

