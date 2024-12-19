Ola Electric Accelerates Expansion with Massive Store Rollout

Ola Electric Mobility announced on Thursday its ambitious plan to expand its retail and service footprint to an impressive 4,000 locations by December 25, aligning the milestone with Christmas Day celebrations. This rapid expansion is touted as one of the swiftest in global electric vehicle distribution to date.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal emphasized the company's commitment to accessibility, stating that the wider network of stores and service centers across metros, minor towns, and rural tehsils or talukas would make their EVs more accessible to a larger audience. 'Every town, every city, every tehsil or taluka, there will be an Ola Electric store and an Ola Electric service centre, so that every single Indian can buy an EV for his or her future,' Aggarwal noted in a video message.

This strategic move is expected to address Ola's customer service challenges while promoting significant savings for EV users, who can reportedly save Rs 4,000 monthly with their 'savings wala scooter.' Despite the company's stock fluctuations, Ola continues to innovate, having recently introduced electric bike models and planned battery integration in the upcoming fiscal. Ola, incorporated in 2017, debuted its electric vehicle, the S1 Pro, in December 2021, marking a significant milestone in its journey. (ANI)

