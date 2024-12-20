Left Menu

Wall Street's Flat Close: Navigating Fed's Hawkish Stance

Wall Street ended nearly flat after an attempted rally, as investors analyzed the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook. U.S. Treasury yields reached new highs, and gold prices increased. Central banks worldwide maintained differing stances, impacting stocks. Economic data highlighted U.S. strength amid cautious monetary policies impacting various markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 02:53 IST
Wall Street's Flat Close: Navigating Fed's Hawkish Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street closed nearly flat on Thursday, as an earlier rally fizzled out. Investors are digesting the Federal Reserve's cautious economic outlook, as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest since May, reflecting the central bank's measured policy approach to easing in the upcoming year.

The Fed's conservative projections and anticipated slowdown of rate cuts led to a significant U.S. stock sell-off on Wednesday. Market reactions were driven by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, creating an atmosphere of real-time speculation about future interest rate policies.

Despite the cautious outlook, U.S. economic data portrayed strength, with revisions in GDP, jobless claims, and home sales exceeding expectations, bolstering market confidence. This comes amid varied global policies, with standout reactions such as European stocks witnessing their biggest drop in weeks due to investor caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024