FAA Imposes Temporary Drone Flight Restrictions Over Critical Infrastructure in New Jersey and New York

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a temporary ban on drone flights over 22 utility locations in New Jersey, following requests from federal security agencies. The move comes as a precautionary step amid concerns about drone sightings in the area.

A rise in reports of drones and incidents involving individuals pointing lasers at planes in New Jersey and surrounding states has been noted. However, the FAA clarified that these don't constitute national security threats, attributing most sightings to aircraft, stars, or hobbyist drones.

New Jersey's banned sites include various PSE&G facilities across several cities, while New York plans similar restrictions on its critical infrastructure. Homeland Security and the FAA stress that while there is no current threat, the steps serve to mitigate potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)