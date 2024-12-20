FAA Imposes Temporary Drone Flight Restrictions Over Critical Infrastructure in New Jersey and New York
The FAA has temporarily banned drone flights over 22 utility sites in New Jersey, responding to federal security agency requests. Similar restrictions will be implemented in New York. Despite rising drone sightings and laser incidents, officials state there is no national security threat, with most sightings being aircraft or hobbyist drones.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a temporary ban on drone flights over 22 utility locations in New Jersey, following requests from federal security agencies. The move comes as a precautionary step amid concerns about drone sightings in the area.
A rise in reports of drones and incidents involving individuals pointing lasers at planes in New Jersey and surrounding states has been noted. However, the FAA clarified that these don't constitute national security threats, attributing most sightings to aircraft, stars, or hobbyist drones.
New Jersey's banned sites include various PSE&G facilities across several cities, while New York plans similar restrictions on its critical infrastructure. Homeland Security and the FAA stress that while there is no current threat, the steps serve to mitigate potential risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Taps Frank Bisignano for Social Security Leadership
Sukhbir Singh Badal Fulfills 'Sewadar' Duty Amid Heightened Security After Assassination Attempt
Australia and NZ Ministers to Discuss Regional Security, Defence Cooperation, and Global Instability
Amid Tight Security, Sukhbir Badal's Devotional Duties Continue at Takht Kesgarh Sahib
Political Turmoil: Close Call for Sukhbir Singh Badal Amidst Security Lapses