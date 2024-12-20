Zupee Tops Apple's 2024 Chart: India's Gaming Revolution

Apple has released its list of most downloaded apps and games for 2024, showcasing the preferences of users across more than 30 countries. Among these, Zupee, an Indian skill-based Ludo gaming platform, has been catapulted to prominence, ranking high on the Free Games chart for India in the App Store.

Having amassed a massive user base of 100 million, Zupee has secured its position as a major player in the online skill-based gaming sector, particularly for Ludo, a game deeply rooted in Indian tradition. The platform boasts 6.6 billion gameplays, evidencing its widespread popularity and appeal among enthusiasts nationwide.

Zupee distinguishes itself by offering games that rely on a player's skills, such as knowledge, attention, experience, and capabilities. Founder Dilsher Singh Malhi highlighted the company's strategy of innovating culturally significant games to enhance user engagement and accessibility. He stated, "Gaming is one of the most fundamental needs of humans. What Zupee has done well is take deeply culturally rooted games, make them even more fun, and bring them online to the masses." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)