Tragedy at Sea: Mumbai's Ferry Collision
A Navy craft colliding with a ferry near Mumbai led to 14 deaths, including a missing seven-year-old boy. Rescue operations are ongoing. Overloaded, the ferry had more than the approved number of passengers, triggering an investigation. FIR has been filed against the Navy craft driver.
- Country:
- India
The search operation for a missing seven-year-old boy, lost after a tragic collision between a naval craft and a ferry off Mumbai, is ongoing. The incident, which occurred during Navy engine trials, led to 14 fatalities, the latest being a 43-year-old man found recently.
With a total of 113 persons aboard both vessels, rescue teams from the Navy and Coast Guard are scrambling to account for all passengers. Among the Navy craft's crew, only two members survived the accident, which has been classified as one of the deadliest in Mumbai's harbor.
The ferry, 'Neel Kamal,' on route to Elephanta Island, was reportedly over its passenger capacity, according to Maharashtra Maritime Board documents. An FIR has been registered against the Navy craft driver under culpableness for negligence and endangering safety under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery at Sea: Abandoned Cargo Vessel Sparks Rescue Operations
Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operation for Aryan Continues
Tragic Ferry Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Operation Underway
Tragedy Strikes Mumbai Coast: Overloaded Ferry Collides with Navy Craft
Mumbai Ferry Tragedy: Averted Disaster Near Elephanta Islands