Band-It 2024: Unleashing India's Young Talent

The eighth edition of Band-It, India's leading inter-scholastic performing arts festival, unfolded on Children's Day at the Annabhau Sathe Auditorium, Mumbai, captivating an audience of over 3,000. Orchestrated by the Furtados School of Music, the event showcased a myriad of young talents across the nation, fostering creativity and teamwork.

Since its inception in 2017 as a contemporary indie band platform, Band-It has burgeoned into a renowned arts competition, embracing dance, speech, drama, and music. In 2024, the festival reached eight Indian cities, opening doors to an array of aspiring artists through online submissions, regional qualifiers, and a spectacular grand finale in Mumbai.

A panel featuring celebrated composer Merlin D'Souza and renowned musicians judged the competition, highlighting extraordinary performances. Victors included CS Howlers for music and Urja Dance Crew for dance. Band-It 2024 not only celebrated artistic excellence but also set new standards for inter-school competitions. Preparations for a bigger 2025 edition are in progress.

