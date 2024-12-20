Left Menu

India Seeks Resolution to Trade Barriers with EU

India has highlighted obstacles faced by its domestic industry in EU markets and called for resolutions at a virtual meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic. They discussed the progress of a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent discussion, India has raised concerns about trade barriers encountered by its domestic industries in European Union (EU) markets, urging for a collaborative resolution to these hindrances, an official statement revealed on Friday.

The virtual meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic covered these issues, alongside the progress of a potential free trade agreement between the two economies.

According to the commerce ministry, Minister Goyal emphasized the detrimental impact of non-tariff barriers on trade and stressed the importance of resolving longstanding issues to boost confidence. Both parties agreed to seek a balanced and equitable free trade agreement that considers each side's sensitivities and aims to be mutually beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

