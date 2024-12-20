Left Menu

Inferno on Highway: Tragic Gas Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

A devastating LPG tanker crash on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway led to a massive fire, killing at least eight and injuring 35. The collision damaged the tanker, causing a gas leak and fire that engulfed over 30 vehicles. Officials warn casualties may rise as investigations continue.

Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:58 IST

A catastrophic LPG tanker accident transformed a section of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into a lethal inferno on Friday. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives, while over 30 vehicles were consumed by the ferocious flames.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar reported that about 35 individuals sustained injuries, with nearly half being in critical condition. The harrowing accident unfolded when an outlet nozzle of the tanker was damaged, causing a gas leak that ignited the blaze, as per Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, rushed to respond, visiting the hospital and crash site. Despite rescue efforts, the number of casualties is feared to climb. A regional transport office has initiated an investigation, as the affected highway stretch remains closed to traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

