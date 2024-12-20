Inferno on Highway: Tragic Gas Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

A catastrophic LPG tanker accident transformed a section of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into a lethal inferno on Friday. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives, while over 30 vehicles were consumed by the ferocious flames.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar reported that about 35 individuals sustained injuries, with nearly half being in critical condition. The harrowing accident unfolded when an outlet nozzle of the tanker was damaged, causing a gas leak that ignited the blaze, as per Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, rushed to respond, visiting the hospital and crash site. Despite rescue efforts, the number of casualties is feared to climb. A regional transport office has initiated an investigation, as the affected highway stretch remains closed to traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)