ADF Approves $9.42M Grant to Strengthen Climate Resilience and Biodiversity Preservation in Madagascar

The African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional financing arm of the African Development Bank Group, has approved a $9.42 million grant to Madagascar for the implementation of the Preservation of Biodiversity in National Parks Project. The donation, which was approved on 18 December 2024 in Abidjan, is part of the Climate Action Window, a key mechanism established during the 16th replenishment round to address the critical shortage of climate finance in Africa. This window is specifically targeted at the continent’s least developed countries and focuses on three sub-windows: adaptation, mitigation, and technical assistance.

The project’s main objective is to enhance climate resilience in Madagascar by strengthening the agricultural protection system value chains and ensuring the sustainable management of the country’s rich natural capital and ecosystems. Madagascar, one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, faces increasing climate change risks, including rising temperatures and erratic rainfall, which have serious implications for local communities and ecosystems. This project aims to increase Madagascar’s resilience to these challenges through a range of initiatives focused on biodiversity preservation and climate-smart agriculture.

The project will focus on three key national parks — Lokobe, Nosy Hara, and Andringitra — as well as their surrounding areas. The project will implement a combination of conservation infrastructure, climate adaptation measures, and community development activities designed to reduce vulnerability to climate change and improve local livelihoods.

The Preservation of Biodiversity in National Parks Project will focus on several major interventions:

Strengthening Local Communities: The project will enhance the capacity of local communities living near national parks to adapt to climate change. This includes training and awareness campaigns, alongside the construction of primary schools and health centers. Five basic health centers will be built to provide essential healthcare services, while schools will promote education in climate resilience.

Climate-Smart Agriculture: The project will prioritize climate-smart agriculture by targeting direct investment in agricultural value chains. This will improve agricultural production while maintaining the conservation of natural habitats and ecosystems, contributing to food security and economic sustainability.

Sustainable Conservation Infrastructure: Key infrastructures, including access roads, boreholes, and micro-dams, will be developed to improve access to national parks in all seasons and provide local communities with reliable water sources.

Ecosystem Protection: The project will focus on securing protected areas through conservation and natural habitat restoration. In addition, it will reduce carbon emissions in the project’s intervention areas, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Economic Support and Job Creation: The project will stimulate local economies through income-generating activities and the creation of job opportunities, helping communities benefit economically from the parks while ensuring their protection.

Capacity Building and Awareness: Training programs will be implemented, with a special focus on empowering young people and women. This component aims to build local capacity for sustainable development, ensuring that local communities play an active role in the management and preservation of their natural resources.

Expected Impact and Long-Term Sustainability

The project’s long-term impact includes increased resilience to climate change for local communities and ecosystems in Madagascar. It will contribute to the broader goal of climate adaptation, ensuring that protected areas remain viable and sustainable in the face of a changing climate. In addition, the project will support the development of a carbon market and explore ecosystem service payment mechanisms, creating opportunities for sustainable financing models for biodiversity conservation.

“The project is targeting direct investment in climate-smart agriculture to improve agricultural production, the conservation of natural habitats and ecosystems, and the development of socioeconomic infrastructure,” said Adam Amoumoun, head of the African Development Bank’s Country Office for Madagascar. “Additionally, activities to conserve and maintain protected areas will reduce carbon emissions and contribute to climate mitigation, marking a significant step towards a sustainable future for Madagascar.”

Broader Regional and Global Relevance

This grant highlights the African Development Bank’s continued commitment to supporting climate action and biodiversity conservation in Africa. It also aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to climate action, biodiversity, and sustainable economic growth.

Furthermore, the project’s model of community involvement, capacity building, and sustainable infrastructure sets a precedent for other African nations facing similar challenges in the face of climate change. The project will serve as a vital pilot for future initiatives that seek to balance economic growth and environmental protection across the African continent.

The $9.42 million grant from the African Development Fund represents a significant investment in Madagascar’s future, strengthening its ability to cope with the impacts of climate change while preserving its rich natural resources. Through this project, the African Development Bank continues its important work in supporting climate resilience, biodiversity preservation, and sustainable development across Africa, helping the continent build a greener and more resilient future.