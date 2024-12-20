Left Menu

Rapyder Achieves AWS Premier Tier Partnership, Elevating Cloud Solutions Expertise

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has attained AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, demonstrating its expertise in cloud consulting and dedication to customer success. This achievement enhances Rapyder's industry position and showcases its comprehensive capabilities in strategic cloud solutions, migration, and innovation across diverse platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:42 IST
Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions. Image Credit: ANI
Rapyder Cloud Solutions, based in Bangalore, has proudly reached the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, marking a significant milestone within the AWS Partner Network in December 2024.

This renowned status sets Rapyder apart as an AWS Partner with exceptional prowess in assisting clients with designing, architecting, building, migrating, and managing workloads on AWS. Amit Gupta, the company's Founder and CEO, expressed gratitude toward AWS for its unwavering support, noting that this accomplishment highlights their ongoing commitment to excellence and enhances their value proposition as leaders in the industry.

To secure the Premier Tier, companies must undergo a stringent approval process involving various accreditations and certifications, showcase a long-term investment in their AWS relationship, and exhibit extensive expertise in AWS solutions deployment. Over the years, Rapyder has continued to demonstrate significant achievements, securing a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, while expanding their expertise in areas such as Generative AI, Data Analytics, and AI/ML.

(With inputs from agencies.)

