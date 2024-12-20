Boosting India's Food Processing Through Advanced Equipment Manufacturing

Food Processing Industries Secretary Subrata Gupta emphasized the pivotal role of equipment manufacturers in modernizing India's food processing sector during a recent meeting with industry leaders.

In a roundtable discussion held on Thursday, business leaders advocated for establishing a formal mechanism within the ministry to attract investments and develop standards for locally manufactured machinery, as noted in a government statement.

The talks included discussions on the availability of raw materials and regulatory needs for manufacturers, technology transfer facilitation, research and development promotion, and the establishment of standards for domestic machinery. Participants were urged to collaborate with Invest India, the government's investment promotion agency, and submit proposals to address sector challenges.

