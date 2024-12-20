Left Menu

Boosting India's Food Processing Through Advanced Equipment Manufacturing

Food Processing Industries Secretary Subrata Gupta met with industry leaders to stress the importance of equipment manufacturers in modernizing India's food processing sector. The meeting highlighted investment attraction, standard development, and the need for collaboration with Invest India to overcome industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:49 IST
Food Processing
  • Country:
  • India

Food Processing Industries Secretary Subrata Gupta emphasized the pivotal role of equipment manufacturers in modernizing India's food processing sector during a recent meeting with industry leaders.

In a roundtable discussion held on Thursday, business leaders advocated for establishing a formal mechanism within the ministry to attract investments and develop standards for locally manufactured machinery, as noted in a government statement.

The talks included discussions on the availability of raw materials and regulatory needs for manufacturers, technology transfer facilitation, research and development promotion, and the establishment of standards for domestic machinery. Participants were urged to collaborate with Invest India, the government's investment promotion agency, and submit proposals to address sector challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

