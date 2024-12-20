Left Menu

India's Green Field Projects to Empower 9.4 Lakh Through Major Industrial Overhaul

The National Industrial Corridor Development Project in India aims to dramatically boost employment by creating 9.4 lakh job opportunities across 12 green field projects. Spanning 25,975 acres, this initiative is poised to inject Rs1.5 lakh crore in investments, driving regional development and enhancing India's global industrial footprint.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's ambitious National Industrial Corridor Development Project is poised to inject a significant boost to the nation's economy by offering 9.4 lakh employment opportunities. According to the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the initiative encompasses 12 green field projects totalling 25,975 acres, with an estimated investment of Rs28,602 crore.

Strategically located across lesser-served industrial areas, these projects are designed to stimulate planned industrialization and balanced regional development. With infrastructure costs covering trunk facilities and land readily available, the projects are positioned as catalysts for regional transformation, expected to attract Rs1.5 lakh crore across high-growth sectors.

The 12 industrial initiatives will address market-demand sectors including Semiconductors, Aerospace, IT & ITeS, Engineering, and Renewable Energy. Part of a five-year action agenda, these projects will establish Industry 4.0 compliant cities, reinforcing the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' agenda by nurturing robust physical and economic infrastructure and closing equity gaps.

Substantial advancements are evident as of June 2024, with 308 plots across 1,789 acres already allocated in cities such as Dholera and Greater Noida. Of note, 68 businesses have started commercial operations while 83 additional projects are underway, showcasing the execution phase's momentum towards India's industrial transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

