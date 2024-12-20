Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Plummet as Investors Brace for Economic Challenges Ahead

Indian stock indices fell sharply with Sensex and Nifty shedding over 1.5% each, closing the week with substantial losses. The slump, driven by heavy selling in IT and banking sectors, reflects concerns over US Federal Reserve's rate plans and rising trade deficits, as experts call for strategic risk management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:15 IST
Indian Stock Markets Plummet as Investors Brace for Economic Challenges Ahead
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market experienced a significant downturn as Sensex and Nifty both dropped by over 1.5% on the final trading day of the week. The Sensex concluded at 78,041.59 points, a decline of 1,176 points, while Nifty ended at 23,587.50 points, losing 364.20 points. All sectoral indices ended in negative territory, with the IT, PSU Bank, auto, and realty sectors hit hardest.

Throughout the week, Sensex and Nifty saw a decline of around 5 percentage points each. Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, noted that the downturn in IT and banking stocks is intensifying market pressure and suggests traders should adapt their positions with a significant focus on risk management.

The consistent decline across all five trading sessions this week was largely due to foreign portfolio investors selling, increased trade deficits, and indications from the US Federal Reserve that rate cuts would be fewer than anticipated. India's merchandise trade deficit hit a record high of USD 37.84 billion, driven by increased imports over exports, further affecting domestic market sentiment.

Despite last week's market rebound, the Sensex remains nearly 6,000 points shy of its all-time high of 85,978 points. Looking ahead, market analysts anticipate a possible recovery led by large-cap stocks, but investors are cautioned to monitor upcoming Reserve Bank of India policy minutes, which could influence market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024