Hybus and Netradyne: Revolutionizing Passenger Safety on Indian Roads

Netradyne and Hybus join forces to implement AI-powered safety technology in luxury passenger transportation across India. This collaboration aims to redefine safety standards using Netradyne's Driver•i, enhancing fleet safety, driver accountability, and operational efficiency while expanding Hybus's footprint in the Indian transportation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netradyne, a leader in AI-driven fleet safety solutions, partners with Hybus, India's pioneering luxury bus service, to advance road safety in inter-city transport. Leveraging Netradyne's Driver•i technology, Hybus aims to set new standards in passenger safety by integrating cutting-edge vision-based systems across its fleet.

This collaboration underscores Hybus's commitment to safety and operational efficiency while providing real-time driver monitoring and training. According to Hybus CEO Abhinav Gangumalla, the partnership enables smoother driving, reduced mobile phone usage by drivers, and offers video-based evidence to protect drivers from false claims, fortifying their confidence and fairness.

Netradyne's advanced AI technology focuses on real-time risk assessment and driver behavior analytics, crucial in reducing accidents as highway speeds increase. Sr. VP of International Business at Netradyne, Durgadutt Nedungadi, emphasizes the potential of the partnership to revolutionize safety protocols and operational excellence in the passenger transport industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

