Nostalgic Journeys: Shimla-Kalka Heritage Line Revisited
Northern Railways has launched special winter trains on the Shimla-Kalka route, a UNESCO heritage site, to boost tourism and revenue. The trains will run until February 2025 and have already seen significant bookings. This iconic track features unique engineering marvels, including tunnels and bridges.
Northern Railways has begun operating New Year and winter season special trains on the Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site. These trains are available until February 28, 2025, inviting tourists to experience the scenic route, according to Shimla Railway Station Station Superintendent Sanjay Ghera.
The train service aims to draw tourists during the holiday season and generate additional revenue for the railways. With 81 passengers boarding on the first day, these trains promise to add to the charm of the journey with stops at Dharampur, Barog, Solan, Kandaghat, and Summerhill.
Triggered by a surge in tourist numbers during Christmas and New Year, these trains, confirmed by Northern Railways' Ambala Division official, boast historical significance and engineering marvels, such as tunnels and bridges. The Shimla-Kalka rail was originally constructed by the British in 1903 and has evolved into a cultural icon over the years.
