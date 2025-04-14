Left Menu

Celebrating Odia New Year: Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings

Leaders across India, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, extended greetings on the occasion of Odia New Year, also known as Pana Sankranti. The festival, celebrated with joy and devotion, emphasizes love, peace, and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati led the nation in extending greetings to the people of Odisha on the joyous occasion of the Odia New Year, also known as Pana Sankranti.

In a heartfelt message, President Murmu, originally from Odisha, emphasized the festival's message of love and peace, wishing happiness and prosperity to all. Prime Minister Modi, in his message, hoped for happiness, harmony, and prosperity in the coming year. He included a depiction of the traditional worship of the Tulsi plant.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined in expressing their best wishes, highlighting their commitment to the state's prosperity. Remarks were also made by the Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, and other political figures, underscoring the day's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

