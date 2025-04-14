Left Menu

Nepal Ushers in New Year 2082 with Hope and Unity

Nepal's President and Prime Minister extended greetings on the New Year 2082 according to the Bikram Era. Emphasizing unity, prosperity, and positive thinking, they called for advancing agriculture, tourism, technology, and harnessing diversity. The celebrations were marked by cultural events and gatherings across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:47 IST
Nepal welcomed New Year 2082 as per the Bikram Era calendar with messages of unity and prosperity from President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The leaders emphasized the significance of the Bikram Era in promoting civilization and customary values, while urging collaboration for national progress.

In his message, President Paudel called upon Nepalis to unite for progress by setting collective goals and strengthening technology-friendly practices amidst global advancement. He highlighted sectors like agriculture, tourism, and energy as essential to economic prosperity, urging policymakers to eliminate existing barriers.

Prime Minister Oli echoed similar sentiments, urging citizens to foster a positive mindset for a prosperous nation. Highlighting ethnic and regional diversity as strengths, he advocated for viewing differences as sources of unity. Celebrations across Nepal included gatherings and cultural festivities, with people exchanging wishes and engaging in merry-making at various venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

