Tamil New Year: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress

Tamil Nadu leaders, including Governor R N Ravi, extended greetings on Tamil New Year's eve, celebrating the birth of the Chithirai month. They emphasized Tamil culture's richness and the aspiration for a prosperous future, urging unity for a developed Tamil Nadu by 2047 during Amrit Kaal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Tamil New Year's Day, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, alongside leaders from various political parties, conveyed heartfelt greetings, highlighting the significance of this cultural milestone.

Tamil New Year, marking the start of the Tamil month Chithirai typically on April 14, stands as a tribute to the proud, ancient, and vibrant Tamil culture. Governor Ravi extended warm wishes, envisioning a prosperous and opportunity-filled future for Tamils worldwide.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran, MDMK Chief Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam joined in these celebrations, advocating for growth and unity towards a developed Tamil Nadu as part of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

