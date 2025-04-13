Tamil New Year: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress

On the eve of Tamil New Year's Day, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, alongside leaders from various political parties, conveyed heartfelt greetings, highlighting the significance of this cultural milestone.

Tamil New Year, marking the start of the Tamil month Chithirai typically on April 14, stands as a tribute to the proud, ancient, and vibrant Tamil culture. Governor Ravi extended warm wishes, envisioning a prosperous and opportunity-filled future for Tamils worldwide.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran, MDMK Chief Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam joined in these celebrations, advocating for growth and unity towards a developed Tamil Nadu as part of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

(With inputs from agencies.)