Isuzu Motors Reaches Milestone: One Lakh Vehicles Rolled Out

Isuzu Motors marked a production milestone by rolling out its 100,000th vehicle from the Chennai facility, the company stated on Friday. This milestone vehicle, a maroon Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross, was assembled at the Sri City plant, highlighting Isuzu's commitment to the Indian market.

Since starting operations in 2016, Isuzu Motors India has achieved significant milestones, including the phased expansion in 2020 with a new press shop and engine assembly plant. Notably, about 22% of the production workforce is comprised of talented women, demonstrating Isuzu's dedication to diversity.

Deputy Managing Director Toru Kishimoto emphasized the company's commitment to delivering quality and reliability in their vehicles. He highlighted the achievement as a testament to the trust customers place in their products and reaffirmed Isuzu's strategic focus on the Indian market.

