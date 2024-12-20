UltraTech Cement Expands Foothold with India Cements Acquisition
The Competition Commission of India has approved UltraTech Cement's acquisition of a 32.72% stake in India Cements, along with an open offer to purchase an additional 26%. This strategic move allows UltraTech, led by Kumar Mangalam Birla, to strengthen its position in the competitive southern cement market.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to UltraTech Cement's bid to acquire a majority stake in India Cements. This acquisition involves the purchase of a 32.72% equity stake from India Cements' promoters and an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake.
UltraTech Cement, a key player in the Indian cement industry and a subsidiary of Grasim Industries, aims to enhance its presence in the southern regional market, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where it has limited presence. The deal signifies a move to consolidate and expand operations in a competitive and fragmented market.
The transaction also marks the first instance of CCI's unconditional approval for a merger following a show-cause notice under the new merger control regime. UltraTech's strategy reflects broader industry ambitions with major competitors like the Adani Group scaling up their capacities dramatically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
