UltraTech Cement Expands Foothold with India Cements Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India has approved UltraTech Cement's acquisition of a 32.72% stake in India Cements, along with an open offer to purchase an additional 26%. This strategic move allows UltraTech, led by Kumar Mangalam Birla, to strengthen its position in the competitive southern cement market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:41 IST
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to UltraTech Cement's bid to acquire a majority stake in India Cements. This acquisition involves the purchase of a 32.72% equity stake from India Cements' promoters and an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake.

UltraTech Cement, a key player in the Indian cement industry and a subsidiary of Grasim Industries, aims to enhance its presence in the southern regional market, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where it has limited presence. The deal signifies a move to consolidate and expand operations in a competitive and fragmented market.

The transaction also marks the first instance of CCI's unconditional approval for a merger following a show-cause notice under the new merger control regime. UltraTech's strategy reflects broader industry ambitions with major competitors like the Adani Group scaling up their capacities dramatically.

