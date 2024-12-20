Kolkata Metro's Financial Struggles: A Deep Dive

The Kolkata Metro Railway has reported significant financial losses amounting to Rs 1,376.72 crore over the past three financial years, according to government data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, noted that the Kolkata Metro does not maintain line-specific financial data, making it impossible to separately assess the Blue Line's financial performance.

Despite these hurdles, measures to enhance both operational efficiency and financial outcomes are underway, including expanding metro lines and integrating advanced ticketing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)