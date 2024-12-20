Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Financial Struggles: A Deep Dive

Kolkata Metro Railway reported a loss of Rs 1,376.72 crore over three years. The government does not maintain specific financial data for the Blue Line. Measures to improve financial performance include operational and efficiency strategies. Extensions are underway to boost ridership and income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro Railway has reported significant financial losses amounting to Rs 1,376.72 crore over the past three financial years, according to government data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, noted that the Kolkata Metro does not maintain line-specific financial data, making it impossible to separately assess the Blue Line's financial performance.

Despite these hurdles, measures to enhance both operational efficiency and financial outcomes are underway, including expanding metro lines and integrating advanced ticketing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

