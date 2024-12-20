Left Menu

Bihar Secures Record Investment of Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore at Business Meet

Bihar has signed investment commitments worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore from 423 companies at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 investor meet. Major companies like Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals are investing in renewable energy and manufacturing. The state aims to become a significant growth engine of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:01 IST
Bihar Secures Record Investment of Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore at Business Meet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has made a massive leap in attracting investment, securing commitments worth a whopping Rs 1.81 lakh crore at its second investor meet, Bihar Business Connect 2024. A total of 423 companies, including big names like Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals, have promised to invest across renewable energy, manufacturing, and various other sectors.

The state, previously viewed as an underperformer in investment circles, is undergoing a transformation under the leadership of Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra, who has pivoted Bihar's image to that of a burgeoning investment destination. The first edition of this summit, held in 2023, had secured commitments of Rs 50,300 crore, marking incredible growth this year.

Companies have shown overwhelming interest with Adani Group committing Rs 28,000 crore and Sun Petrochemicals earmarking Rs 36,700 crore for energy projects. This deluge of investment is expected to spur economic growth, transform infrastructure, and position Bihar as a key player in India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024