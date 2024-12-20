Bihar Secures Record Investment of Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore at Business Meet

Bihar has made a massive leap in attracting investment, securing commitments worth a whopping Rs 1.81 lakh crore at its second investor meet, Bihar Business Connect 2024. A total of 423 companies, including big names like Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals, have promised to invest across renewable energy, manufacturing, and various other sectors.

The state, previously viewed as an underperformer in investment circles, is undergoing a transformation under the leadership of Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra, who has pivoted Bihar's image to that of a burgeoning investment destination. The first edition of this summit, held in 2023, had secured commitments of Rs 50,300 crore, marking incredible growth this year.

Companies have shown overwhelming interest with Adani Group committing Rs 28,000 crore and Sun Petrochemicals earmarking Rs 36,700 crore for energy projects. This deluge of investment is expected to spur economic growth, transform infrastructure, and position Bihar as a key player in India's economic landscape.

