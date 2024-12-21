Left Menu

Tragic Collision on NH544E: Four Dead, Including Toddler

A fatal accident occurred on National Highway 544E involving a vehicle hitting a stationary truck, resulting in four deaths and eight injuries. The crash, believed to be due to driver fatigue, involved a group of 13 pilgrims returning from Tirumala near Kummara Nagepalli village in Sri Satyasai district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:36 IST
A tragic collision on National Highway 544E resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a two-year-old girl, early Saturday morning in Sri Satyasai district, police reported.

According to Penugonda sub-divisional police officer Venkateswarlu, the accident took place around 5.30 am at Kodikonda Sira, approximately 5 km from Madakasira village.

The vehicle, which carried 13 pilgrims returning from Tirumala, crashed into a stationary truck. Authorities suspect the driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the fatal incident.

