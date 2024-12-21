Tragic Collision on NH544E: Four Dead, Including Toddler

A tragic collision on National Highway 544E resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a two-year-old girl, early Saturday morning in Sri Satyasai district, police reported.

According to Penugonda sub-divisional police officer Venkateswarlu, the accident took place around 5.30 am at Kodikonda Sira, approximately 5 km from Madakasira village.

The vehicle, which carried 13 pilgrims returning from Tirumala, crashed into a stationary truck. Authorities suspect the driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)