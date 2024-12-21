Tragic Collision on NH544E: Four Dead, Including Toddler
A fatal accident occurred on National Highway 544E involving a vehicle hitting a stationary truck, resulting in four deaths and eight injuries. The crash, believed to be due to driver fatigue, involved a group of 13 pilgrims returning from Tirumala near Kummara Nagepalli village in Sri Satyasai district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic collision on National Highway 544E resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a two-year-old girl, early Saturday morning in Sri Satyasai district, police reported.
According to Penugonda sub-divisional police officer Venkateswarlu, the accident took place around 5.30 am at Kodikonda Sira, approximately 5 km from Madakasira village.
The vehicle, which carried 13 pilgrims returning from Tirumala, crashed into a stationary truck. Authorities suspect the driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the fatal incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Morning: Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Tragic Turnover: PRV Accident Claims Life in Rampur
Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Chitrakoot
Woman, minor daughter killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
12 dead in separate road accidents in UP's Pilibhit, Chitrakoot