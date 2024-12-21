Railway Projects Stall in West Bengal Amid Land Acquisition Hurdles

The Ministry of Railways has announced significant delays in numerous railway infrastructure projects throughout West Bengal, primarily due to persistent hurdles in acquiring the necessary land, according to an official statement released today.

Despite a notable tripling of financial allocations—from Rs 4,380 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 13,941 crore in 2024-25—the accelerated execution of these projects remains significantly hampered. As of April 1, 2024, there exist 43 ongoing railway projects within the state, which collectively span 4,479 kilometers and demand an investment of Rs 60,168 crore. However, progress has been derailed primarily because only 640 hectares of the indispensable 3,040 hectares have been acquired thus far, translating to a mere 21 percent of the total land needed.

The Ministry stresses that the successful completion of these projects hinges on various factors, including the timely acquisition of land by state governments. To mitigate these delays, the Ministry is launching Gati Shakti units and increasing funding for prioritized projects, while calling for collaborative support from the West Bengal administration to expedite necessary land acquisitions and regulatory approvals.

