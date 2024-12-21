Left Menu

Railway Projects Stall in West Bengal Amid Land Acquisition Hurdles

The Ministry of Railways reports delays in railway infrastructure projects across West Bengal due to land acquisition challenges. Despite increased funding, only 21% of the required land is acquired. The ministry emphasizes the need for cooperation from the West Bengal government to expedite land acquisition and project execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:18 IST
Railway Projects Stall in West Bengal Amid Land Acquisition Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways has announced significant delays in numerous railway infrastructure projects throughout West Bengal, primarily due to persistent hurdles in acquiring the necessary land, according to an official statement released today.

Despite a notable tripling of financial allocations—from Rs 4,380 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 13,941 crore in 2024-25—the accelerated execution of these projects remains significantly hampered. As of April 1, 2024, there exist 43 ongoing railway projects within the state, which collectively span 4,479 kilometers and demand an investment of Rs 60,168 crore. However, progress has been derailed primarily because only 640 hectares of the indispensable 3,040 hectares have been acquired thus far, translating to a mere 21 percent of the total land needed.

The Ministry stresses that the successful completion of these projects hinges on various factors, including the timely acquisition of land by state governments. To mitigate these delays, the Ministry is launching Gati Shakti units and increasing funding for prioritized projects, while calling for collaborative support from the West Bengal administration to expedite necessary land acquisitions and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024