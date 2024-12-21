Left Menu

NINL’s Ambitious Expansion Project: A Giant Leap with Sustainability in Focus

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) conducted a public hearing regarding Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited's (NINL) significant expansion project proposal in Jajpur. The expansion plans to boost production without additional land. NINL, acquired by Tata Steel Long Products Limited, is enhancing its operations with advanced pollution controls and cutting-edge technology to meet environmental standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:36 IST
NINL’s Ambitious Expansion Project: A Giant Leap with Sustainability in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) recently held a public hearing concerning the proposed expansion of Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) in Jajpur district. The ambitious plan aims to increase production capacity from 0.981 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 9.5 MTPA, using existing land.

The hearing attracted over 225 individuals, including those opposing the expansion. SPCB's regional officer, Madan Mohan Sahu, stated that opinions gathered would be forwarded to the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change. Despite some disturbance, Additional District Magistrate Sapan Kumar Nanda noted that public opinions were thoroughly captured. Senior NINL personnel presented detailed expansion and sustainability plans.

Acquired by Tata Steel Long Products Limited in July 2022, NINL resumed operations swiftly and met its rated capacity within nine months. The facility has been augmented with modern pollution controls and monitoring systems. Furthermore, a new scrubber-based gas cleaning mechanism and comprehensive environmental monitoring technologies ensure stringent adherence to environmental norms, reflecting NINL's commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024