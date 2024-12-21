NINL’s Ambitious Expansion Project: A Giant Leap with Sustainability in Focus

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) recently held a public hearing concerning the proposed expansion of Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) in Jajpur district. The ambitious plan aims to increase production capacity from 0.981 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 9.5 MTPA, using existing land.

The hearing attracted over 225 individuals, including those opposing the expansion. SPCB's regional officer, Madan Mohan Sahu, stated that opinions gathered would be forwarded to the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change. Despite some disturbance, Additional District Magistrate Sapan Kumar Nanda noted that public opinions were thoroughly captured. Senior NINL personnel presented detailed expansion and sustainability plans.

Acquired by Tata Steel Long Products Limited in July 2022, NINL resumed operations swiftly and met its rated capacity within nine months. The facility has been augmented with modern pollution controls and monitoring systems. Furthermore, a new scrubber-based gas cleaning mechanism and comprehensive environmental monitoring technologies ensure stringent adherence to environmental norms, reflecting NINL's commitment to sustainability.

