Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: A Call for Road Safety Action
The Jaipur-Ajmer highway accident claimed 14 lives due to incomplete construction, poor traffic management, and the absence of necessary road safety measures. Experts urge a comprehensive road safety action plan to address the rising road accident rates in Rajasthan, which saw a 13% increase in 2022.
- Country:
- India
An accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has sparked renewed calls for road safety measures. Experts link the tragedy, which claimed 14 lives, to unfinished construction, poor traffic management, and a lack of signage.
The crash, involving an LPG tanker and a truck, resulted in a catastrophic fire that engulfed nearly 40 vehicles, leaving scores injured. Rising accident rates in Rajasthan have highlighted dangerous conditions on state highways.
Public figures and road safety experts stress the urgent need for systematic reforms and infrastructure improvements to prevent future tragedies on one of Rajasthan's busiest highways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
