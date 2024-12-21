Kazan Airport Reopens After Drone Attack Disruptions
Kazan's airport resumed normal operations following a temporary closure due to a Ukrainian drone attack. The attack targeted residential areas, though no casualties were reported. Authorities canceled weekend events and offered evacuees temporary shelter. Nearby airports in Izhevsk and Saratov faced brief disruptions as well.
Kazan's airport, in the Russian city known for its rich history and culture, was temporarily closed on Saturday due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Russia's aviation watchdog confirmed the reopening later in the day.
The drone strikes centered on a residential complex in Kazan, located approximately 500 miles east of Moscow. Russia's Defence Ministry noted three attack waves occurred early in the morning, with six drones neutralized by defense mechanisms.
No casualties resulted from the attacks, according to local authorities. Kazan's mayor stated that all mass events scheduled for the weekend were canceled, and plans for temporary accommodation for evacuees were in motion. The airports in Izhevsk and Saratov also temporarily ceased operations but have since resumed service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
