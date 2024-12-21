Left Menu

Bihar Business Connect 2024: Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore MoUs Mark Economic Leap

During Bihar Business Connect 2024, MoUs worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore were signed across 11 sectors, signaling significant investment opportunities. The summit, aimed at boosting industrial growth, focuses on easing business processes, particularly highlighting the renewable energy sector as a key area for investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:49 IST
Bihar Business Connect 2024: Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore MoUs Mark Economic Leap
Chief Secretary of Bihar Amrit Lal Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bihar Business Connect 2024, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling Rs 1.81 lakh crore were solidified across 11 diverse sectors, according to State Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. He emphasized the state's commitment to attracting investments and improving the ease of doing business, citing an encouraging investor response.

Meena highlighted the December 19-20 conference's success, noting that over 400 investors were drawn to significant opportunities, particularly in the renewable energy sector. This year's agreements markedly surpassed the Rs 53,000 crore MoUs of 2023, with renewable energy capturing the most interest.

The state has been proactive in streamlining investor facilitation, instituting a State Investment Promotion Board and a single-window clearance system. Meena also pointed to the creation of 24 lakh square feet of "plug and play" infrastructure to accommodate returning skilled workers from the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering sectors like IT, textiles, and food processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024