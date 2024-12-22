Left Menu

Bihar's Investment Boom: A New Dawn for Growth

Bihar's Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra announced a remarkable Rs 1.81 lakh crore in investment proposals at the second Bihar Business Connect summit. Significant commitments from major companies promise transformations in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing, marking a pivotal shift in Bihar's industrial landscape and economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:46 IST
Bihar's Investment Boom: A New Dawn for Growth
Bihar's Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra has heralded a new era for the state with the announcement of Rs 1.81 lakh crore in investment proposals secured during the second Bihar Business Connect investor summit.

The event, held on December 19-20, attracted commitments from 423 companies, including major players like Sun Petrochemicals, Adani Group, and NTPC Green.

This substantial influx of private capital reflects a shifting perception of Bihar as a thriving hub for potential investors, paving the way for transformative projects in clean energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

