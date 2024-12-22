Bihar's Investment Boom: A New Dawn for Growth

Bihar's Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra has heralded a new era for the state with the announcement of Rs 1.81 lakh crore in investment proposals secured during the second Bihar Business Connect investor summit.

The event, held on December 19-20, attracted commitments from 423 companies, including major players like Sun Petrochemicals, Adani Group, and NTPC Green.

This substantial influx of private capital reflects a shifting perception of Bihar as a thriving hub for potential investors, paving the way for transformative projects in clean energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

