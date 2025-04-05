Uttar Pradesh CM Lauds PM Modi's Impact on India's Growth Trajectory
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's development across all sectors. He emphasized equitable implementation of welfare schemes and projected India's rise as the third-largest economy. Adityanath highlighted PM Modi's successful blend of development and heritage as demonstrated at the Maha Kumbh.
Addressing a rally in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him with guiding India to new developmental heights across various sectors. Adityanath extolled the equitable implementation of government schemes, citing their impact on farmers, women, underprivileged individuals, youth, and children.
Highlighting India's economic ascent, the Chief Minister projected that under PM Modi's leadership, India is poised to become the third-largest global economy within two years. He noted the country's leap from the 11th to the fifth position over the past decade, attributing this progress to Modi's governance.
Chief Minister Adityanath further commended Modi's ability to merge development with cultural heritage, referencing the Maha Kumbh, which saw an astounding 66 crore visitors. He underscored Modi's successes in initiatives like 'Har Ghar Bijli' and 'Har Ghar Nal', also pointing out the government's achievement in providing free ration to 80 crore citizens.
