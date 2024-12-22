Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait marks a significant effort to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on trade, investment, and energy sectors. This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over four decades, aims to boost ties in defense, trade, and other key areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a historic visit to Kuwait, aiming to infuse new momentum into the longstanding India-Kuwait relationship. The visit highlights a focus on trade, investment, and energy cooperation.

Modi's trip, being the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years, underscores the importance of this Gulf nation to India. He also engaged with the Indian community in Kuwait and visited a labor camp, showcasing solidarity with expatriates.

The discussions with Kuwaiti leaders centered on defense and trade collaborations. Among India's top trading partners, Kuwait is a crucial source of crude and investments for India, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 10 billion annually.

