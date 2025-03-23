Heathrow Havoc: Fire Reveals Cracks in UK's Energy Infrastructure
A fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport led to massive disruptions, exposing vulnerabilities in the UK's energy infrastructure. Thousands were stranded, and the government launched an investigation to address concerns over energy resilience. Officials and passengers are demanding answers and improvements in crisis management strategies.
An investigation into the UK's energy resilience has been ordered by the British government following a fire at an electrical substation, which caused Heathrow Airport to shut down for almost 18 hours.
While the airport resumed operations, the incident has sparked discussions about the country's ability to handle infrastructural crises. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has instructed a prompt review to unearth lessons on improving resilience in critical infrastructure.
The disruption saw over 1,300 flights canceled, affecting thousands of passengers. Heathrow Chairman Paul Deighton announced an internal review led by former transport secretary Ruth Kelly to examine the airport's crisis management and recovery efforts.
