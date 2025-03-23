Left Menu

Heathrow Havoc: Fire Reveals Cracks in UK's Energy Infrastructure

A fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport led to massive disruptions, exposing vulnerabilities in the UK's energy infrastructure. Thousands were stranded, and the government launched an investigation to address concerns over energy resilience. Officials and passengers are demanding answers and improvements in crisis management strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 04:21 IST
Heathrow Havoc: Fire Reveals Cracks in UK's Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An investigation into the UK's energy resilience has been ordered by the British government following a fire at an electrical substation, which caused Heathrow Airport to shut down for almost 18 hours.

While the airport resumed operations, the incident has sparked discussions about the country's ability to handle infrastructural crises. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has instructed a prompt review to unearth lessons on improving resilience in critical infrastructure.

The disruption saw over 1,300 flights canceled, affecting thousands of passengers. Heathrow Chairman Paul Deighton announced an internal review led by former transport secretary Ruth Kelly to examine the airport's crisis management and recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025