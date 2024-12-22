India's Hospitality Boom: Ushering in a New Era
The Indian hospitality industry is set to surpass pre-Covid tourist levels by 2025, making significant contributions to India's economy. Government policy support is sought for unified licensing, infrastructure, and recognizing hospitality as infrastructure to achieve projected growth and attract investment.
- Country:
- India
As India approaches 2025, its hospitality industry is gearing up to surpass pre-Covid tourist numbers, while playing a crucial role in the nation's economic growth. The sector is projected to contribute USD 1 trillion to the economy by 2047.
Industry leaders are calling for government support through policy interventions, such as unified licensing and infrastructure investments, to help meet burgeoning demand as India aims to become the world's third-largest economy. Key figures highlight the hospitality sector's multiplier effect, surpassing even that of manufacturing and agriculture.
The promising outlook is bolstered by expected growth in domestic tourism and foreign tourist arrivals, aided by improved infrastructure and government initiatives. However, the industry seeks formal recognition as infrastructure for easier access to financing and sustainable growth, essential for its ongoing contribution to India's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat High Court Projects Launched: A Leap Towards Modern Judiciary Infrastructure
Narmadapuram: New Hub for Renewable Energy Investment
Strengthening Ties: India-Norway Business Roundtable Focuses on Investment and Trade
India-Norway Trade Talks Set to Boost Bilateral Investments
Cuttack Station's New Facelift: Enhancing Railway Infrastructure